(Video) “You need to play in front of the Kop” – Xabi Alonso on his love for Liverpool and his legacy at Anfield

Xabi Alonso spent five years at Anfield, before departing for Real Madrid, and has discussed his adoration for the club.

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of the Champions League final, the 40-year-old spoke of his love for Liverpool: “As a kid, I used to love watching football and watching the Premier League.

“I liked the essence of pure football and once I got to Anfield, I felt like it was pure football, it was not about things outside of football, like merchandise, it was about the game.

READ MORE: (Video) Joel Matip passionately shouts “What’s the score?” to Liverpool fans as he celebrates Mo Salah’s goal

“It was about the connection with the fans, it was about the sounds of the stadium and especially you need to play at Anfield, you need to play in front of the Kop, you need to listen to the crowd, to feel their support, to understand what it means to play for Liverpool and it’s something that lasts forever.

“To play in a proper way, a Liverpool way, that’s when you are loved and wherever you are, you will see a Liverpool fan and they will remember you and talk about your Liverpool years”.

It’s great to hear that the Spaniard still has such strong feelings for our club, especially when so many of our fans still hold him in such high regard.

There’s no doubt that he will find it a tough experience watching the final in Paris, as two of the clubs he loves go head to head on the big day.

You can watch Alonso’s thoughts on Liverpool via BT Sport on YouTube:

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!