‘When we all retire and look back…” – Andy Robertson on how grateful he is to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool have always been a huge team but the club that Jurgen Klopp took over to where it is today, are almost polar opposites.

Speaking with UEFA ahead of the Champions League final, Andy Robertson discussed the role of his manager: ‘He’s made this club better. He’s put us back into a position where we’re competing for trophies.

‘When he took over, nobody would’ve put Liverpool up there for Champions Leagues, nobody would’ve put Liverpool up there for competing for Premier Leagues. And now we’re always in the conversation, and that’s down to him and his staff.

‘He’s changed the mentality around everyone. The fans all love him; they’ve all bought into what he was doing.

‘Obviously, it takes the boys to buy into it, but it’s quite an easy philosophy to buy into when it works, and it usually does more often than not. But the manager is the leader of us; he’s the one that makes the big decisions and gets the big calls right, and I think he’ll definitely go down as a legend in Liverpool.

‘When we all retire and look back on it, it will have been an honour to play under him’.

Nevermind when the current players retire or leave, our supporters are already honouring every time that we get to see him on the touchline at Anfield.

The German has revolutionised the club, we will all be eternally grateful for him doing so and ensuring that we are ‘always in the conversation’ for big trophies.

We’re all safe and sound in the knowledge that the 54-year-old will be hanging around Merseyside until at least 2026.

