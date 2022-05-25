Carlo Ancelotti reflects on his previous three European Cup finals against Liverpool and his excitement to be facing us again

It’s been a long road of intense meetings between Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool, with the Italian discussing his thoughts on facing us again in Paris.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League final (via Madrid’s club website) the 62-year-old said: “We have crossed paths on many occasions, on an individual level when I lost the final to them with Roma. In 2005 it was another sporting tragedy when the final looked all but won and we lost it on penalties. Then, as Salah said, the revenge in 2007 and now once again”.

“They are a club I respect and one of the most beautiful things I’ve witnessed in my sporting career is the sight of Anfield behind the team, the atmosphere there. Last year I was lucky enough to win a derby there, after 21 years.

“I love their history and the atmosphere. Playing a final against them is special. They’re a club that has won six Champions Leagues and that adds extra motivation to this game”.

It’s amazing that one man can have such a connection with a club that he’s never managed or played for but that list of huge games speaks for itself.

This is the fourth European Cup final the former Everton manager has had to pit his wits against the Reds (although he was injured in 1984) and let’s hope we can get revenge for Athens in 2007.

It’s going to be another mammoth tie and we’ll be hoping to be taking home our seventh title after the latest meeting.

