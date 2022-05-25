Carlo Ancelotti responds to Mo Salah’s comments on wanting to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final

Somehow, Mo Salah’s comments about Real Madrid have upset everyone attached to the Bernabeu and Carlo Ancelotti has now had his say.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League final (via Madrid’s club website) the 62-year-old said: “Real Madrid also have a lost final in Paris in their history. We can find the same motivation as Salah against Liverpool.

“We respect him, he’s a great player and will surely be a threat”.

This is a much more respectful response from the Italian, especially when compared with the words of Karim Benzema who has clearly taken a lot of offense from our No.11.

If anything, it was a compliment from the Egyptian King and it’s all been twisted by the media in Spain – much like Jurgen Klopp’s comments on AFCON being majorly misconstrued.

There will no doubt be further reaction to the 29-year-old’s desire to get revenge for Kyiv and let’s hope it distracts them from the game, more than it does us.

