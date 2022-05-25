Dani Carvajal highlights Liverpool’s weak points and how Real Madrid are ‘capable of posing problems’ against the Reds

Dani Carvajal will be hoping to come up against a potent Liverpool front three, if he’s handed the start by Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League final (via Madrid’s club website) the 30-year-old said: “The three players they’ve got up top are very quick and we’ll have to be really wary of them.

“However, in the defensive phase, if we manage to overcome that first line, we’re capable of posing them problems.

“That could prove to be one of the keys of the game.”

Which ‘three players’ the Spanish defender is worried about is unknown but we’re all very aware that there will also be at least two more on the bench that are ready to come on and cause more problems.

It looks like their whole squad is confident that they can hurt our defence by using the pace of their attacking players and by catching us on the break.

Let’s hope we dispell those thoughts and can provide a performance in Paris to remember.

