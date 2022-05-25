“I couldn’t understand anything” – Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious response to being handed manager of the year by Alex Ferguson

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to be awarded the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year and the Premier League Manager of the Year sponsored by Barclays, awards.

As he was invited to receive the accolades, the former Manchester United boss said: “This is agony, absolute agony!

“I told him 12 years ago to go to a club with history. I should have told him to go to Scunthorpe United”.

To which the German replied: “I couldn’t understand anything [Ferguson] just said… I’ve improved through working with Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Kenny [Dalglish].”

Before going on to say (via the LMA website): “To be voted the winner of the LMA Manager of the Year Award by my colleagues is really important to me.

“I celebrate this award with my team of coaches and staff. I believe football is a team sport and I would be nothing without my team. It’s all about what you do together.

“We knew that we would be better this year but I had no idea that we would be this good consistently. I am really proud of the boys for what they have achieved.”

There was also a nice moment when the 54-year-old was handed the trophy and he asked Gareth Southgate and the 80-year-old Scot to pose alongside him.

Despite historic rivalries, there is clearly a huge amount of respect between two of the most successful managers English football has ever seen (sorry Southgate).

You can watch the video of Klopp courtesy of Sky Sports on Twitter:

It's two awards for Jurgen Klopp as he picks up the LMA Manager of the Year award and the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yjOBcR0FPx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 24, 2022

