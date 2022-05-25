Jordan Henderson on trying to emulate Emlyn Hughes in Paris but why he never sees lifting trophies as his moment

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t ask for a better captain than Jordan Henderson, whose selfless and inspirational leadership is obvious for everyone.

Speaking with the Guardian, the 31-year-old spoke about the possibility of being the second person to lift the trophy twice for Liverpool: “You say Emlyn Hughes is the only Liverpool captain to win it twice, I’m sure he would have said it was the Liverpool team who won it twice, not him.

“That’s the way I look at it. If we do manage to win it twice it’s because of the team, it’s because of the manager, it’s because of the staff and everybody involved.

“When the time comes for me to look back on it, that’s what I’ll think about. I never really see it as ‘me’.

“Yes, I wear the armband on a match day and I’ve been here a long time but there are so many other leaders within the dressing room, so many big players, and it is a collective effort.

“It’s not about me trying to match other amazing captains that Liverpool have had, or trying to beat records.

“I am fortunate enough to be in a world-class team and very proud to be able to wear the armband and lead the team out.

“We will give it everything and hopefully bring another Champions League back to Anfield.”

It would be some feat to match that of Emlyn Hughes, who lifted the trophy in 1977 and 1978, and it would be a moment of immense pride for our skipper.

The way in which the Sunderland-born midfielder has taken the responsibility of the club on his shoulders, and done so on so many occasions, is testament to his leadership skills.

