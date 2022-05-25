Jurgen Klopp provides a “surprisingly good” update on Thiago Alcantara’s fitness and believes there’s a “good chance” he will play

After leaving the pitch against Wolves, Thiago Alcantara looked like his season was over but Jurgen Klopp has provided some good news for Liverpool fans.

Speaking with the media ahead of Champions League final, the 54-year-old said: “I only met him now inside, so there’s a good chance, so he will be training this afternoon, he did some stuff this morning and it was not planned that he would be doing this session with the players.

“In the moment, it looks like he could be part of training tomorrow and that would be pretty helpful and then we go from there. It’s surprisingly good.

“After the [Wolves] game I was not think about [Thiago being fit for the final] but in the night we got told it didn’t look that bad.

“We will see, it’s three days before a game and he cannot play but we need to make sure we do the right things, in the right moment and that’s what we’ll try”.

Given the fact we have five substitutions to use and no further games this season, then it seems to make sense that we may want to risk our No.6.

With Fabinho just returning from injury too, it’s likely we’ll see Naby Keita and James Milner feature at some point.

Whatever the boss decides to do from the start or off the bench, it’s great to have too many players and not be scraping around to put a team together.

