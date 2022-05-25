Karim Benzema on how his Real Madrid side can beat Liverpool and admits ‘anything can happen in a final’

Karim Benzema will certainly be one to watch in Paris and he has been speaking about how he thinks his side can beat Liverpool.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League final (via Madrid’s club website) the 34-year-old said: “They’re a very good side. They haven’t changed much for the last four or five years. They have a good coach but we have to focus on our own game.

“We played against PSG, Chelsea and City, who were the favourites. We’re full of confidence heading to Paris. Anything can happen in a final. You’re away from home, they really press you.

“We have to be able to dig in and play on the break, or retain the ball, depending on how they play”.

At least these comments have a lot more respect to our club than those he previously made about Mo Salah but he still feels confident of securing a victory.

It looks as though the plan may be to sit back and then try and punish us on the break, with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo but we have plenty of experience of breaking down deep defences.

Thiago Alcantara may be crucial to that plan though and we can only hope that he will be fit in time for the game.

