Liverpool chairman on desire for more ‘excellent acquisitions’ and wanting Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to ‘remain’ at Anfield

Tom Werner has been laying out his plans for the summer at Liverpool and placing his trust in two important men.

Speaking with the Athletic, the 72-year-old discussed the contracts of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah: “I’d like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we’ve articulated our desire that they remain.

“Beyond that, I’ll leave that to Julian [Ward].”

The American then went on to discuss our transfer policy and the desire to: “continue to make excellent acquisitions… leave the answers to [solving this] to Jurgen and Julian.”

Before finally commenting on competing with Manchester City and UEFA financial regulations: “UEFA is working on strengthening the regulations and it’s important for us that people observe the regulations.

“I’m hopeful that they will be strengthened, because it allows all clubs, not just Liverpool, to compete under a very fair system.

“Certainly, it hasn’t been a deterrent for some, but we work at it.”

“They [Manchester City] certainly have more resources than we do, but we have the heart and soul of Liverpool on our side.”

It’s clear that the television producer and businessman has a lot of trust in Jurgen Klopp and Julian Ward (soon to be Sporting Director) to handle the footballing side of the club.

There is a clear model within Anfield that is working and it appears that involves many key cogs turning together.

Having such understanding and supportive owners will be a key reason as to why our manager has signed another contract extension.

