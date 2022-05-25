The six things that Liverpool need to achieve this summer, according to ex-Red Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique has been looking ahead to the start of Liverpool’s summer and listed the six things he would like to see the club achieve.

Writing on his Twitter account, the 36-year-old said: ‘Renew the contract first of all of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

‘Sign a young right back to play some games and learn from Trent.

‘Starting number 8 and Salah’s position of a left-footed winger with the quality of Jota or Diaz, to compete for that position’.

It’s not likely to be a cheap summer if our former left-back is in charge but that would certainly be an exciting one.

Even with the departure of Divock Origi, it’s unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want to (or be able to afford to) sign another ‘left-footed’ forward – if all three contracts are renewed for our famous front three.

It does seem though that a midfielder is a priority and hopefully they will be able to join the heavily linked Calvin Ramsay, who would cover Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

