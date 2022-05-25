Thibaut Courtois on the ‘slight advantage’ that Real Madrid have ahead of a ‘special’ Champions League final in Paris

It’s hard to pick a definitive favourite ahead of the match in Paris but Thibaut Courtois believes his side has a slight edge on Liverpool.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League final (via Madrid’s club website) the 30-year-old said: “It’s my first final with Real Madrid and I’m incredibly excited. It’s a special feeling, I hope we can win it.

“Liverpool are a great side, they’re very intense, play aggressively with their pressing and have players with real pace. But anything is possible in a final.

“We’re coming into the game in great physical shape and they had to give it everything until the last minute. Perhaps that might give us a slight advantage but we have to show intensity and prove we’re ready to fight to the end”.

Slight fitness concerns in some key areas for us could be costly in the game but the Spaniards have had a few weeks away from high intensity football.

Should our injured players be able to make a full comeback, then the fact that our past few months have been so intense could help us shift into top gear quicker.

Finals are unique but let’s hope we can prove that we are the best team in Europe.

