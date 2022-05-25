(Video) Fabinho is back in full Liverpool training as the Reds ramp up preparation for the Champions League final in Paris

Jurgen Klopp was able to provide another fitness update as he allowed Fabinho to train in front of the media.

With just days remaining until the Champions League final, the Liverpool squad had a media day and many of our fans were delighted to see our No.3 and Joe Gomez in training.

It wasn’t a scaled-down session for the pair either and they joined Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, in appearing to be back to full health.

The only glaring omission was that of Thiago Alcantara but the boss eased fears in his later press conference and provided an update on the injury.

With no games remaining this campaign and the possibility to use five substitutions during the match, why not risk some of the best lads in the squad?

Now there’s a few more days and sessions for the players to get up to scratch with fitness and game plans for the meeting with Real Madrid.

You can watch the video of Fabinho courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter)

✅ Fabinho

✅ Joe Gomez

❌ Thiago Alcântara The Liverpool squad train ahead of their #UCL final against Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/RYHRNa9tuA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 25, 2022

