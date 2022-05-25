(Video) Mo Salah confirms: “I’m staying next season” and gives an update on his contract ahead of the Champions League final

In an unexpected announcement, Mo Salah has confirmed that he will be playing for Liverpool next season.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League final, our No.11 was asked about his contract situation and he gave a full update on where he stands.

The 30-year-old said: “I think, in my mind, I don’t want to focus on the contract at the moment – I don’t want to be selfish at all.

“I said about two months ago, it’s all about the team now and it’s a really important week for us.

“I can say that I’m just focussing on the team, I want to win the Champions League again, I want to see Hendo having the trophy again in his hands, and hopefully give it to me after!

“I’m just focussed with the team really, I don’t want to talk about the contract now because we have a long time, I’m staying next season for sure!

“That’s clear that I’ll be staying next season and then we’ll see after that”.

It was the first time that the Egyptian King had confirmed that he would be remaining at Anfield for the next campaign and it’s certainly exciting news.

The worry comes next year though, when we could lose the Premier League’s top goal scorer and assist maker on a free transfer.

Speculation may end for the summer but will pick up again soon, let’s enjoy knowing we have him for at least one more season though.

You can watch the video of Salah via @OptaKing on Twitter:

