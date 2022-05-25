(Video) Sadio Mane remains coy on his contract talks but confirms he will ‘answer after the Champions League’ final

After news that Mo Salah will be staying at Anfield next season, Sadio Mane also provided an update on his contract talks.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old said: “For sure it will be special to win it and make it seven…and this question (about his contract) I will answer after the Champions League…

“I’m going to answer after the Champions League.”

It’s certainly non-committal from our No.10 but the smile on his face as he provides the update will excite some Liverpool fans.

Despite the positive update from the Egyptian King, both of our attacking greats could still leave on a free next summer and there will be plenty of speculation around them doing so.

We can only wait and see what the Senegalese attacker says next but for now, we’ve got a seventh European Cup to go and win!

