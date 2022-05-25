(Video) “Salah can say whatever he wants” – Karim Benzema’s bizarre rant at Liverpool and Mo Salah

Following our semi-final victory over Villarreal, Mo Salah said he wanted to play Real Madrid and their players have taken it personally.

Speaking with Fútbol en Movistar Plus+, Karim Benzema said: “Liverpool have a lot of confidence, maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn’t the same Real Madrid as before, that they’re favourites.

“Salah can say whatever he wants.”

This all seems like a huge overreaction, our No.11 purely wanted to face them because he felt like he owed them revenge from 2018 in Kyiv.

It’s somehow been twisted to overconfidence and arrogance from us, when we all knew that facing the Spanish club or Manchester City would mean a tough final.

Now, the players from Los Blancos are the ones who are more likely to aggravating the situation and inspiring us to prove them wrong.

You can view Benzema’s comments on Salah via @MovistarFutbol on Twitter:

''Ellos piensan que ya han ganado el partido puede ser''. Benzema, sobre el Liverpool. #NoticiasVamos pic.twitter.com/jse7VoF5k6 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 24, 2022

