Virgil van Dijk provides an update on his fitness and says “my body needed to have a rest” after the FA Cup final

Liverpool head into the Champions League final with a couple of fitness issues and Virgil van DIjk has provided an update on his injury.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website ahead of the Champions League final, the 30-year-old said: “Yeah, I’m fine, absolutely fine, no issues and very excited for Saturday, of course.

“My body is definitely enjoying a little bit of rest after playing so many games, so many tense moments, and I think getting a little knock after the FA Cup final was maybe a sign that my body needed to have a rest.

“I feel absolutely fine now and looking forward to, hopefully, a special evening.”

Having been missing since the FA Cup final, our No.4 was set to face a race against time but looks to have declared himself fully fit for the trip to Paris.

Whether Jurgen Klopp decides to partner him with Joel Matip or Ibou Konate will remain to be seen but it’s safe to assume the captain of Holland will be handed the start.

This news comes with the other positive update on Thiago Alcantara, that was also provided by the boss to the media.

