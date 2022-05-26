Ex-Premier League forward weighs in on Sadio Mane’s contract situation as the Senegal star nears the final 12 months of his Liverpool deal

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Sadio Mane may not extend his current Liverpool contract unless certain demands are met in any potential new deal.

The Senegal star arrived on Merseyside in 2016 and his current contract is set to run out at the end of next season.

There is yet to be any signs of progress over fresh terms for the 30-year-old and when asked about the current situation yesterday, the former Southampton man explained that he’s going to decide his next move after this weekend’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

“I don’t think Mane signs unless he gets exactly what he feels he deserves. If Liverpool doesn’t pay that, I don’t feel he will sign. He knows he will not be short of options,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider (via Transfer Tavern).

“He’s been phenomenal this season and since he’s joined Liverpool. I’m sure he will demand what he’s worth.

“If he sees Salah is getting £300,000-a-week, he’ll want £250,000-a-week and he deserves it. With the numbers he’s getting, it’s huge but he deserves it.

“These players will know what other players in the league are getting and they will make Liverpool pay the same.”

Mane isn’t the only Liverpool star that will see his current contract expire at the end of next season.

Both Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah are nearing the final 12 months of their Anfield deals as well which may force Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his attacking options in the impending summer window, although the Egyptian King is expected to reopen contract talks with the club following this weekend’s game.

Mane has been quality ever since arriving from the south coast club with a whopping 168 goal contributions in 268 appearances for the Reds.

With the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, our No. 10 was pushed into a more central role in the front three and has flourished in the second half of the season.

He has 23 goals and five assists in 50 appearances for Klopp’s side this term who have already picked up the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

Despite losing out on the Premier League title by a single point to Manchester City on Sunday, the Anfield outfit can pick up one more trophy this season when they face off with Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Mane’s contract can be discussed in the coming months, but for now, all attention should be focussed on this weekend’s clash at the Stade de France.

