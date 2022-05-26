Ex-Red and Madrista select combined Liverpool and Real Madrid XI ahead of the Champions League final in Paris

It’s a meeting of two European giants and a former player from each club have combined to select a Liverpool and Real Madrid XI.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Former Red full-back Jose Enrique and ex-Los Blancos defender Jonathan Woodgate selected their combined XI for the two teams.

In full, the selection was: ‘Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, David Alaba, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Luka Modric, Mo Salah, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane’.

It’s an overwhelming win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with eight players making the team and it’s perhaps fair to argue that Joel Matip should feel agreived for missing out.

Jordan Henderson always seems to be snubbed in these kind of things too but it’s hard to argue that the former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric doesn’t deserve a place.

Let’s hope this majority of better players is proven on the pitch and that we can nulify their main threat up front.

