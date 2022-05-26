‘Frightening’ Tottenham man is better than Salah and is the PL’s best player – not Harry Kane – says West Ham’s Antonio

Michail Antonio has claimed that Son Heung-min is a superior player to Mo Salah and should have been rewarded with the personal accolade of the Premier League’s leading talent.

The South Korean shared the golden boot with his Liverpool counterpart, with the pair finishing on 23 English top-flight goals (though the latter won the league’s playmaker award on 13 assists).

“I’ve been saying this for the last couple of years that Son is the best player in the Premier League,” the West Ham man told the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“I’ve played against him and the things that he has done in games, running past four or five players and finishing, he is actually frightening how good he is.

“People have been saying how good Mohamed Salah is and I’m not taking it away from him. It’s a joke how good he is and what he has done is a massive achievement. He is absolute quality but if I had to pick one person for an attacking player, I would give it to Son; he has got it all.”

The player chosen for the award in question, Kevin De Bruyne, is no doubt sure to invite plenty of complaints from fans across the league, with those in Merseyside somewhat baffled by the lack of recognition for the No.11, particularly after such an untouchable opening half of the campaign.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate that our Egyptian King’s levels took something of a dip following the AFCON, which was hardly helped by the outcome of a World Cup qualifier between the Pharaohs and Senegal afterward, he has remained entirely instrumental in our efforts to achieve a historic campaign.

Manchester City’s win against Aston Villa sadly sunk our hopes of a quadruple, though the 29-year-old could yet play an integral part in the Champions League final on 28th May.

