House raided by Merseyside Police after investigation into fake Champions League final tickets

As desperation is growing for Champions League final tickets, one house has been raided in Cheshire after an investigation into fake tickets.

As per BBC News: ‘Suspected fake tickets were seized at a home in Winsford, along with a computer and mobile phone, Merseyside Police said.

‘It followed reports of counterfeit tickets being sold for Saturday’s final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

‘A man, 37, will voluntarily attend for questioning on offences under the Fraud Act at a later date, the force added.

‘Ch Insp Andy Rankine said: “I know a lot of Liverpool fans are desperate to get their hands on final tickets but if you were not lucky enough to get one in the ballot then please don’t be tempted by offers that sound too good to be true.”

So many desperate fans have already been scammed and lost out on so much money, because of the overwhelming desire to attend the match in Paris.

Whether it’s mistakenly purchasing fake tickets, being scammed online or chancing using a counterfeit copy at the hope of gaining access to the Stade de France – lots of money is being made from these illegal sources.

It’s so sad to see so many supporters having to resort to these measures but when UEFA only allocate 19,618 of the 75,000 available to each club – people will resort to these measures.

