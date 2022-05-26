Ibrahima Konate shares personal dream ahead of CL final – Virgil van Dijk can help him achieve it

Ibrahima Konate has expressed his desire to one day become the leading centre-half in world football.

The Frenchman is certainly well-placed to realise his phenomenal potential under the guidance of Liverpool teammate, and arguably the current top defender in the sport, Virgil van Dijk.

“If someone had asked me then at what age will you be when you could maybe be playing for Liverpool, I’d have said 28 or 29,” the Frenchman was quoted as saying by the Independent. “My dream? To be, one day, the best central defender in the world.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final this coming Saturday, with the former chasing a cup treble and the latter their 14th title in the competition.

READ MORE: Klopp’s CL final team talk is done & dusted after second display of arrogance from Real Madrid in response to Salah comments – Opinion

At 23 years of age, the former RB Leipzig star already looks an incredible talent and has more than justified the recruitment team going all out for him over his former defensive partner in Germany, Dayot Upamecano.

If he can continue his upward trajectory, whilst also picking up pointers from our talismanic No.4, we can remain safe in the knowledge that the future of our backline is looking particularly bright.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!