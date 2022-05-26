‘I’m honestly speechless’ – Konate blown away by Champions League final change as Liverpool prepare for Real Madrid clash

Ibrahima Konate couldn’t be more delighted to be playing a Champions League final in his birth city ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Real Madrid in Paris.

St. Petersburg had originally been the chosen venue for the event, though was later changed in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If you’d asked me what I wanted, I don’t think I could’ve dreamt of anything better,” the Frenchman told the club’s official website.

“That said, we know that we’ll be playing against a very good Real Madrid team, so we’ll need to prepare well.

“Certainly, when you talk about the Champions League [final] being in my city, I’m honestly speechless, and I don’t think I could’ve dreamt of anything better.”

The Merseysiders are in contention for their seventh title in the competition whilst Carlo Ancelotti’s men vie for their 14th.

It says a great deal about the former RB Leipzig centre-half’s opening campaign in the famous red shirt that Jurgen Klopp will be left with a huge selection headache when considering who to start out of the No.5 and Joel Matip.

We’d like to think that, should the German opt for the former in the heart of his backline alongside Virgil van Dijk, it will mean extra motivation for the 23-year-old for the biggest moment of his career to date.

At the very least, we can count on a major boost for the squad should Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both be available for selection on Saturday.

