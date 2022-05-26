Klopp’s CL final team talk is done & dusted after second display of arrogance from Real Madrid in response to Salah comments – Opinion

One could be forgiven for thinking that Real Madrid, rather than Liverpool, are firmly of the opinion that the outcome of the Champions League has already been decided in their favour.

The decision to wear ‘Go for the 14’ shirts after defeating Manchester City in the semi-final of the competition would certainly reinforce that notion.

Dani Carvajal’s response to Mo Salah’s ‘revenge’ comments would likewise do little to contradict the idea that the La Liga giants are going into the clash with perhaps an over-abundance of confidence.

“I don’t know if Salah or Liverpool are in the mood for revenge. It is true that when you lose a Champions League final you always want to have a second chance against that same team in order to beat them,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “Let’s hope it’s not an important burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid.”

With the Spanish outfit currently possessing over double the number of titles in the competition than Jurgen Klopp’s men possess, it can’t be denied that Los Blancos possess a considerable European pedigree.

Nonetheless, for those of us who are more averse to jinxing major occasions, the fullback’s latest comments ahead of the Paris final risk a great deal of embarrassment.

Having suffered more than his fair share of heartbreak following successive defeats against Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the AFCON final and a pivotal World Cup qualifier, our No.11 will certainly be in no mood to entertain any further disappointment.

Perhaps Carvajal hopes such comments will intimidate his side’s upcoming opponents in a bid to secure a mental advantage.

Whatever his intentions, the 30-year-old should be warned that he is only making Jurgen Klopp’s life far easier for his team talk ahead of the final in the French capital.

Though the reality of the situation may very well differ within Carlo Ancelotti’s changing room, it would appear outwardly that Real Madrid very much consider their 14th Champions League title a sure thing – a level of arrogance the German coach would be well-advised to take advantage of when motivating his men.

