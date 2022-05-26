‘Let’s do it’ – Fabinho in good spirits as he returns to full training ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

Fabinho returned to full training for Liverpool yesterday and it now appears that he’s ready to play a huge part in their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Brazilian went off injured in the 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa earlier this month and hasn’t featured since, but the former AS Monaco man took to his Twitter account yesterday to provide fans with a huge boost ahead of the clash with the La Liga outfit in Paris.

‘Happy to be back here. Getting ready. Let’s do it💪🙏’, was the message that the defensive midfielder sent out to his 1.1 million followers on the social media site.

In the images that accompanied the post, he certainly looks in good spirits which hopefully implies that he’s ready to feature from the start at the Stade de France this weekend.

The 28-year-old is vitally important to Jurgen Klopp’s side and the way in which the Reds operate.

With full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson often finding themselves high up the pitch creating goalscoring opportunities, our No. 3 has the important role of screening the defence and attempting to blunt any attacks from the opposition.

With the attacking threat that the Spaniards pose, we certainly need a disciplined performance from the entire XI that Klopp selects on Saturday, but having the Brazil international in the middle of the park will certainly boost our chances of winning our seventh European Cup.

This is (finally) our last game of the season, and with five substitutions allowed to be made in Champions League games, we wouldn’t be surprised to see our German boss take a few risks with his team selection in the French capital.

You can see Fabinho’s tweet and the images below via Twitter:

Happy to be back here. Getting ready. Let's do it! 💪🏾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AIeLdvPGP1 — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 25, 2022

