‘Liverpool are certainly interested…’ – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on chances of Bellingham transfer exit this summer

Jude Bellingham continues to feature in the sights of Europe’s top outfits ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool a consistent presence in that regard.

Fabrizio Romano has noted that the Reds will be forced to remain patient in the hunt for the 18-year-old’s signature, as the Englishman is set to remain in the German top-flight for another campaign.

“There is no chance for Jude Bellingham to leave Borussia Dortmund before summer 2023,” the Guardian journalist told Caught Offside.

“The player made this decision together with the club in a meeting in February, he will stay at Borussia for another year.

“Liverpool are certainly interested for next summer – his talent and personality make him look like the perfect fit for a Jurgen Klopp team – but there is absolutely no definite deal because so many clubs want Jude and it will be an open race.”

With a long-term contract not set to expire until 2025, that’s a far from surprising reality, particularly in light of the teenager’s status as one of the top talents on the continent.

Presented with a reasonable price-tag, there’s no questioning the fact that our recruitment team would bite Borussia Dortmund’s hand off to acquire the young midfielder.

That having been said, we can hardly complain about the quality of the talents in the squad as it is, with Fabio Carvalho another exciting addition to a team bursting with potential.

Add on one of the likes of Ibrahim Sangare or Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer, and the future of the middle of the park looks more than assured for the time being.

