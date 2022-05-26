Liverpool face competition for right-back Calvin Ramsay from English and Italian club as his move looks less certain

It had appeared that Liverpool’s move for Calvin Ramsay was seemingly on track to be confirmed but two rival clubs have put a spanner in the works.

As reported by the Scotsman (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool and Leeds are set to face competition from Serie A side Bologna for the signature of 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen’.

If the issue comes over offering first-team football, then Jurgen Klopp certainly won’t be in a place to provide that to the 18-year-old.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold excelling in the position and still being just 23-years-old, it does make the prospect of being our back-up right-back rather unappealing.

Neco Williams has now seemingly given up trying to displace the Scouser and if the young Scot has had his head turned by football with Leeds United or Bologna, then we may have a fight on our hands.

We only want players committed to this football club though and there will be plenty of opportunities for an alternative to be discovered, if this move from Aberdeen can’t be sorted.

