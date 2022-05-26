Liverpool have placed 28-year-old ‘up for sale’ as two Premier League clubs start the hunt for his signature

Despite all attention within the Liverpool camp being on the Champions League final, it doesn’t stop other teams from wanting to start their transfer dealings.

As reported by the Mirror (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool have put England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, up for sale – with Aston Villa and West Ham among those interested’.

Both moves would make sense for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and would see him play a lot more first-team football in the next campaign.

With reports linking Jarrod Bowen to a move away from the London Stadium, and the fact that our No.15 spent six years in the city with Arsenal, that may prove to be a preferred destination.

However; the 28-year-old has previously stated how much of an influence Steven Gerrard was on his career and wanting to play in midfield, so the lure of our former captain could be too great to ignore as well.

With opportunities dwindling and a contract set to expire next summer, if the club have put the versatile midfielder on the market – this may unfortunately be the best time for everyone to part ways.

