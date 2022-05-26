‘Liverpool remain hopeful’ – Mo Salah contract update dropped ahead of Champions League final

The expiring contract list for players whose terms are set to come to an end in the summer of 2023 features a surprising array of world-class talent, including the likes of Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Despite the summer window fast approaching, without any sign of a compromise having been reached between player and club, the Reds are said to ‘remain hopeful’ over the Egyptian’s future.

“Discussions with Salah’s agent will resume following the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday,” Sebastian Stafford-Bloor wrote for The Athletic. “Liverpool remain hopeful that a compromise can be reached, so the 29-year-old (he turns 30 on June 15) will not join the likes of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, Memphis Depay of Barcelona and Real Madrid trio Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio in being available for nothing come the summer of 2023.”

It’s hard to say what a compromise between the two parties would exactly look like, with the former Roma hitman having previously noted that there are other factors at play beyond monetary compensation.

With Jurgen Klopp having committed his future to the club, one can only imagine that the length of the contract on the table is the focal point under consideration, given that we’ve enjoyed some of our most competitive years in recent memory under the affable German.

As Sadio Mane’s move to the centre of the front-three and Salah’s incredible form in the opening half of the campaign have shown, longevity at the very peak of the game appears to be more than possible – should our No.11 persist with his conditioning efforts.

So then it comes down to how far the club believes the 29-year-old can extend his best years at the club.

Our money would be on the forward lasting well into his mid-30s, so one might argue that another three years added to his contract wouldn’t necessarily be a gamble, would it?

