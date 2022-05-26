Liverpool star jokes he’s ‘jealous’ he can’t watch the Reds as a fan but describes Jurgen Klopp as ‘perfect’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that although it’s ‘special’ to be a part of the current Liverpool squad, he does ‘feel a little bit jealous’ that he doesn’t get to watch the Reds as a fan.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival at Anfield in 2015, the Merseysiders have won every major trophy possible and the Liverpool No. 66 has claimed the German boss is ‘perfect for the club’.

“I always feel a little bit jealous that I’m not able to watch this team now!” he told blockasset.co (via talkSPORT).

“The fact I’m playing in it, I always think, ‘I would’ve loved to watch this team, I would’ve loved to support them winning every game, winning trophies every year’. What more can you ask for?

“But to be a part of it is just so special. It’s been timed perfectly for me with the manager and the players we’ve been able to recruit.

“Just the whole infrastructure of the club with quite relatively new owners over the last two decades or so and it’s just aligned perfectly.

“The manager is perfect for the club, the players, it’s been a long time coming.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss handed Alexander-Arnold his debut back in 2016 in a 2-1 League Cup win over Spurs at Anfield, and since then, the England international hasn’t looked back.

The Academy graduate has made 225 appearances for the Reds so far in his career, scoring 12 goals and registering 61 assists along the way.

At just 23, the full-back is a crucial part of the side and because of the way in which Klopp sets up his team, when Alexander-Arnold is absent from the side, his presence is missed.

His ability to calve defences open with his wonderful range of passing and assist his teammates so regularly is a huge reason behind why he’s recognised as the best right-back in the world by Klopp and many others around the globe.

He’ll be featuring in his third European Cup final this weekend and hoping to get his hands on his second winners’ medal – let’s hope he can put in another superb performance to ensure he’s celebrating yet another piece of silverware for his boyhood club.

