Lucky Liverpool fan successful in Champions League ballot faces race against time for his passport for Paris

Despite the vast majority of Liverpool supporters being unlucky in the ballot for the Champions League final, one fan has had some mixed fortune.

One Northern Irishman was successful in the ballot but has been waiting for his passport in the post since April, applying for a new one before his ticket success.

As reported by BBC News, the Red has been handed some positive news: ‘Bryan received a phone call to say his new passport would be available for collection in Belfast on Friday – the day before he is set to fly out to Paris from Dublin.

“You have no idea how relieved I am that they [HM Passport Office] got back to me,” Mr Rosborough told BBC News NI.

‘Bryan said he would “not be fully happy until he got his hands on the actual passport” but said he was “a lot more hopeful now” of making the flagship sporting event’.

It’s going to be a stressful wait until the passport is in hand but let’s hope he can manage to get over there in time.

Failing that, there’ll be plenty of takers for his ticket – we’ll have it if you don’t need it as well Bryan!

