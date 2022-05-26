Mo Salah congratulates Son Heung-min after the pair finished the season as joint top scorers and shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot award

Liverpool star Mo Salah and Tottenhams Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied on 23 goals each and therefore shared the Golden Boot award.

The Egyptian King has now taken to his Twitter account to congratulate the South Korean after he returned back to his homeland and received a rousing welcome.

The pair had been exceptional for their respective sides this term and both secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Our No. 11 tweeted in response to a clip showing the scenes in the Asian nation, saying: ‘Congratulations Sonny!’.

The Reds were pipped to the title by a single point by Manchester City on the final day whilst Antonio Conte’s side secured fourth place with a 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City.

Salah netted Liverpool’s second in the 3-1 victory over Wolves at Anfield whilst Son bagged two goals at Carrow Road to ensure the award was shared between the pair.

You can see the former AS Roma man’s message as well as the video of Son in South Korea below via Twitter.

