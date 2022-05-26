“My personal objective was…” – Ibou Konate on what he wanted to achieve in his first season at Liverpool ahead of a third final

Ibou Konate was signed in the summer, with few Liverpool fans expecting that he would feature as heavily in the first-team as he has done.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 23-year-old said: “I think it has gone a lot better than expected, I knew when I arrived here that expectations were very high at the club, a lot is asked of you, but what we’re achieving now is unique, I don’t know if anything similar has already been achieved in the history of the club.

“Now we have to keep working and aim even higher in order to be even more successful.”

On what he expected from this season, he continued: “Not specifically [getting used to] English football, but more to the club, to the way the team plays, to the coach’s tactics and style of play.

“I wanted to adapt to those things during my first season; then, my personal objective was to win a trophy.”

It’s safe to say the Frenchman has achieved his goals for the campaign already and he will be hoping to triple his aspirations, against Real Madrid.

It’s great that our No.5 also appreciated that Jurgen Klopp has a special style of play to get used to and has really taken to that quickly.

Whether it’s Joel Matip or the Parisian given the nod from the boss for the big game, it’s been a brilliant debut season for the Parisian.

