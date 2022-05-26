Odds on Harry Kane to sign for Liverpool slashed as rumours begin to circle online over a shock possible transfer

In what seems to be one of the most surprising transfer links in recent memory, Harry Kane has become a name churned out by the Liverpool rumour mill.

Odds have been slashed to 9/1 after recent rumours have been circling online and now many supporters are talking about what the Tottenham Hotspur man could provide for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The obvious answer is goals and with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, it’s believed the Reds could secure a deal for around £40 million.

Despite the growing excitement, or apprehension, from many – there are still no reputable sources backing these rumours up and so it does need to be taken with a wheelbarrow of salt.

It does seem like a move that wouldn’t work in the FSG business model too and one that would only go through if we were to lose one or two of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino.

In that instance, many wouldn’t be too happy to see a player come in that doesn’t seemingly work in the game plan of our boss.

If this is to ever be believed, we’ll have to see if any journalist that has a track record in calling these type of deals backs it up.

You can view the news of the Kane to Liverpool odds being slashed via @ODDSbible on Twitter:

Reports suggest Liverpool are in contact with Harry Kane in regards to a summer move to Anfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/TEksCxFOFd — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 26, 2022

