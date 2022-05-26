Outrage over wheelchair access in Stade de France as LDSA accuse the French of ‘exclusion and discrimination’

Liverpool fans will be readying, or already en route, for the pilgrimage to Paris but not all of them are happy.

Ignoring to abhorrent decision from UEFA to award so few tickets to our supporters and the club taking a large percentage of those away, the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association have issued another complaint.

As per BBC Sport, each team has been allocated just 38 wheelchair positions for the final – despite the stadium having a capacity for 550.

Organisers have blamed a lack of preparation time due to the late awarding of the final to the Parisians, following the decision for Russia to be stripped of the honour of hosting the showpiece event.

Members of the LDSA have thanked Liverpool FC for their help but they seemed to have admitted defeat, just days before the match, of receiving any more tickets.

These are supporters who qualify for tickets due to away credits but there simply isn’t enough space for them all to attend.

It’s a disgraceful reason to miss out on watching your team in a European Cup final and shows yet more hypocrisy of UEFA’s apparent stance on putting football fans first.

