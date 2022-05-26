(Photo) Robertson revisits hilarious moment with Konate in birthday message to Liverpool defender

Andy Robertson revisited a classic photo taken of himself and Liverpool’s summer signing, Ibrahima Konate, ahead of the start of the campaign.

The Scot wished his teammate a happy birthday with a snap of the pair in dressing gowns, albeit a poorly sized one for the former who looked tiny in a similar-sized garb to the Frenchman.

It’s no doubt been massively important for the former RB Leipzig man how welcoming the squad was following on from his switch to the English top-flight and we’re thoroughly excited to see what heights he can hit in the famous red shirt going forward.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Andy Robertson’s Instagram account: