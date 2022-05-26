(Photo) Steve McManaman selects his current Liverpool-Real Madrid combined XI ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman has selected his current combined XI between two of his former sides as they prepare to face off in the Champions League final on Saturday.

And despite outfits being stacked with talent all over the pitch, the BT Sport pundit has found room for just two of Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the team.

In what may come as a surprise to many, there is no room for Thiago Alcantara in the side, nor has the 50-year-old opted for World Cup winning midfielder Toni Kroos.

The entire back five, including the man between the sticks, belong to Jurgen Klopp’s side with only Luka Modric and Karim Benzema from the La Liga outfit named amongst his XI.

It would be frightening to see the team that he’s selected actually take to the field one day, but we’ll find out who comes out on top between the Reds or Madrid when the two sides meet in the Stade de France this weekend.

We’re all set for a thrilling contest, let’s hope we come out on top and claim our seventh European Cup to close the gap on the 13-time winners from the Spanish capital.

You can see McManaman’s combined team below courtesy of Betway (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter).

Steve McManaman's Liverpool & Real Madrid combined XI. pic.twitter.com/W8iRcja6Ts — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 26, 2022

