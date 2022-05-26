Real Madrid hit stumbling block with Aurelien Tchouameni which could open the door for Liverpool to restart negotiations

It looked like a move that was dead in the water but there seems to be a lifeline for Liverpool in the Aurelien Tchouameni deal once more.

As reported by Madrid Xtra (via RMC Sport): ‘Aurelien Tchouameni’s decision is to play for Real Madrid. But as of now, Real Madrid are NOT willing to meet Monaco’s high demands’.

With the player and club seemingly happy to make a deal with ourselves or Real Madrid, it now looks as though they are waiting for a bidding war to commence.

With the reported fee said to be around €80 million, it looked as though we took a step back from the negotiating table and now Monaco may lose both bidders.

If they and the player continue to push for more money, it may upset all parties and cause them to lose a transfer that looks close to happening.

This debacle all looks and sounds a bit too public for a typical deal made by us and perhaps may be one that is best to step away from – before all the fees become supidly high.

