“Revenge! Payback!” – Jurgen Klopp on the mindset within the Liverpool squad for revenge against Real Madrid for Kyiv in 2018

Having faced each other in 2018, Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns once again in a final and Jurgen Klopp has spoken on the desire to right the wrongs of Kyiv.

Speaking with UEFA for the Champions League final programme, the 54-year-old discussed getting revenge for 2018: ‘We played them (Real Madrid), we lost. What kind of reaction would you want?

‘We played against Madrid in Kyiv, we won it in Madrid – it was a different stadium (Estadio Metropolitano) – and now we play Madrid again. When we are in a Champions League final, Madrid is always somehow involved.

‘Of course, there’s the feeling that we want to put things right, definitely, but it cannot be the main thought. If we go there [saying) like, “Revenge! Payback!” all these kinds of things, it doesn’t work like that.

‘We have to put it right, we have to play our game. If we just want to do something in the game to hurt them or whatever, then it makes no sense. That’s not us.

‘We got to the final in a different way. We have to play our way – that’s what we have to try’.

It’s great that the boss is so relaxed and doesn’t want to add extra dimensions to a game that has enough importance and pressure on it already.

By removing the need for revenge, the German can help remove pressure from his players and this is something he is great at doing.

The desire to claim victory will be great enough for all of them and let’s hope we can win No.7 in Paris.

