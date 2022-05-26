Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted in neuroscience headgear ahead of the Champions League final in Paris

Elite football is all about the small margins and with the help of neuro11, Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to have that in Paris.

The German based experts ‘in neuroscience, psychology, and sports science’ have been again working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad, after beginning sessions in pre-season that helped to provide the manager with a list of players that would be best to take penalties in a high pressure situations – like the Carabao and FA Cup finals.

Images showed our No.66 wired up and taking free-kicks, as he seemed to prepare to take more pressure penalties and set pieces for the Reds.

There’s no way that using the company can ensure success but it may add that 1 or 2% that gives you a slight chance of being more successful.

With Jurgen Klopp’s staff making huge improvements in other aspects, we just need to get the most out of the players we have and this may be the best way to do that.

Years ago people would have laughed at this method but if we end the season with a treble, who will be laughing then?

