(Video) ‘I like both…’ – Tchouameni responds to transfer exit rumours as Liverpool links persist

Aurelien Tchouameni was somewhat coy when responding to reports linking him with a move away from Monaco.

The Frenchman is reportedly a target for both Real Madrid and Liverpool, though gave no hints as to his personal preference, remarking that he likes both English and Spanish football.

According to one claim from transfer news guru, Fabrizio Romano, however, it would appear that Los Blancos are leading the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CNN:

