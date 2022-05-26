(Video) Inconsistent Gary Neville contradicts his own claim in assessment of Liverpool’s ‘weak point’

Gary Neville has contradicted himself massively after claiming Liverpool’s midfield may let them down in Saturday’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid despite just three months ago admitting the Reds’ midfield is ‘the strength’ of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Anfield outfit have a number of talented players in the middle of the park including defensive midfielder Fabinho, maestro Thiago Alcantara and captain Jordan Henderson, but with the experience of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid midfield, the ex-Manchester United man believes the Spaniards may have the upper hand over the Merseysiders in Saturday’s Champions League final.

It’s hard to understand how Neville’s attitude towards that one area of pitch can change in the matter of a few months, especially when Klopp’s side have tasted victory in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season as well as just losing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a single point.

Thiago Alcantara faces a race against time to be passed fit for the clash with the La Liga outfit in Paris, but fellow midfielder Fabinho is expected to return to the side after missing the last three games with a thigh injury.

With the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham already confirmed, Liverpool are believed to be interested in strengthening the centre of the park in the impending summer window, but have reportedly had to accept defeat in their pursuit of AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Although nothing has been officially announced, the Frenchman is believed to be on the verge of signing for Real Madrid and has told his teammates at the Ligue 1 club that his preference is a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than Anfield.

Following this weekend’s final, Klopp and co will reportedly turn their attention to their second reported midfield target – PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare.

The Ivory Coast international has impressed in the Eredivisie this term and it’s believed that Liverpool scouts have already watched some of the Dutch side’s games.

Let’s hope the lads in midfield for us on Saturday can prove Neville wrong and showcase that they’re good enough to represent Liverpool in the final of Europe’s premier competition.

