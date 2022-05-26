(Video) “It’s non-stop” – Harvey Elliott on Liverpool playing every possible game in this season’s calendar

It’s not often that a team can say they play every available game in a season and Harvey Elliott has been speaking about the relentless nature of the campaign.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of the Champions League final, the 19-year-old said: “It’s non-stop isn’t it! It just shows the quality of the players here, the quality of the team and the club really.

“To be able to get to these finals, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and to be able to say that we’ve played in each and every game this season possible.

“Yeah, we’re all looking forward to it, we’ve had a week or so rest, some players so yeah, we’re all fresh and all going to be ready for action”.

It’s highly unlikely that our No.67 will start against Real Madrid but with the enlarged bench and use of five subs, he will be hoping for a run out of some sort – like in the Carabao Cup final.

He will be hoping to say that he has played at the highest level of club football but more so that we clinch our seventh European Cup.

You can view Elliott’s comments courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "It's non-stop isn't it." 🤣 Harvey Elliott on Liverpool playing their 63rd and final game of the season in the #UCL final, meaning the club have played every match possible this campaign pic.twitter.com/saSwhKFiNf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 26, 2022

