(Video) Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah nod to the inhaler rumours as they joke about remaining fit all season

There have been some rumours that Liverpool’s ability to keep players fit has been linked with using inhalers and Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah seemed to joke about that.

Facing the media before the Champions League final and in answer to what tips the No.11 was provided in order to stay fit for an entire season, our skipper jokingly said: “Shhh, they’re secrets – we can’t give them away!”.

To which the Egyptian King laughingly replied: “I don’t want to talk about that, if you want to say it, he [Henderson] can say it but I don’t want to talk about that”.

It was all very tongue in cheek from the duo and it didn’t seem to be fully understand by all the interviewers in the room.

Despite there being no direct mention of the inhalers, it’s a well known myth that seems to surround some cynics within other clubs and their opinions about our consistency.

This may have not even been a reference at all but there’s clearly something that Jurgen Klopp’s squad are doing right, that keeps them at the top level for so long.

You can watch the video of Salah and Henderson courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson refused to give up the secrets of how to stay fit for the entire season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JQmffwzUp0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 25, 2022

