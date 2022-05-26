(Video) Klopp sends four-word warning to Ancelotti ahead of Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp joked about not knowing who managed AC Milan for Liverpool’s infamous Champions League comeback in Istanbul in 2005.

The German then warned, ‘Carlo, we are coming!’, after having taken part in the latest edition of ‘How Many I Can Name?’

The Reds are set to take on the Italian and familiar European rivals, Real Madrid, once again, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund tactician’s side hoping to get revenge for the heartbreak suffered in Kyiv in 2018.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of UEFA’s official YouTube channel: