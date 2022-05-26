(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals first meeting with Klopp took place well before Liverpool transfer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared that he had bumped into Jurgen Klopp nine years earlier ahead of the 2013 Champions League final contested by ex-side Borussia Dortmund and rivals Bayern Munich.

The Englishman admitted that it was possible the German wouldn’t remember the chance meeting at the Grove Hotel.

It’s a remarkable coincidence regardless, with the former Arsenal man going on to switch to the Merseysiders and help the club secure our sixth title in the competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of UEFA’s official YouTube channel: