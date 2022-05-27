Club director confirms talks with Liverpool forward in update relayed by Fabrizio Romano

Divock Origi’s move to AC Milan is all but officially confirmed, with Paolo Maldini noting that talks between the Belgian international and the Italian giants ‘seems to proceed really well’.

The Rossoneri legend’s comments were relayed on Twitter by reliable transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano, with the striker having been long linked with a switch to Serie A.

Divock Origi's set to join AC Milan on a free move, club director Paolo Maldini confirms: "We're in talks with Origi and it seems to proceed really well", tells Gazzetta. 🔴🤝 #ACMilan "Sven Botman deal? We follow him – but there are many interesting centre-backs on the market". pic.twitter.com/tQys7giP4X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022

The futures of our prestigious front-three, Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, also remain up in the air, with further talks due to take place after the Champions League final.

Having contributed so much to our recent fortunes under Jurgen Klopp, there can be no complaints about the 27-year-old’s decision to part ways with the club at the end of the season in search of regular minutes.

From frustrating Everton in extra-time to registering crucial goals in the Champions League knockout stages, the former Lille hitman has been utterly invaluable when called upon.

It should certainly raise questions around how we propose to replace his contributions from the bench, with Taki Minamino potentially signposting his availability for the role in our 2-1 win over Southampton in mid-May.

