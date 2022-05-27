(Image) Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard pose for a picture as they share a pint together before the Champions League final

It’s a dream that seems hugely unlikely but was achieved by some young Reds, as they spotted both Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp drinking in the pub together.

Believed to be in the Freshfield Pub in Formby, the club legend and our manager were chewing the fat and who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall for that chat.

It’s fair to assume that the game between Manchester City and Aston Villa would have been mentioned, when our former captain came close to helping us win the league.

It wasn’t meant to be, now we’re off to Paris with bigger fish to fry and trying to win our seventh European Cup.

Regardless of what they were talking about, what a duo to get a picture with and two of the most universally liked people in our club’s history.

Let’s hope they’re both celebrating after we play Real Madrid and can pose together again with our seventh European Cup

You can view the image of Gerrard and Klopp via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate:

