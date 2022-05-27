(Image) Liverpool fan takes 40-year-old Paris flag back to France for another Champions League final against Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to repeat not just the 2018 final on Kyiv but the 1981 final also in Paris.

The Reds faced the Spanish club in France and Alan Kennedy scored the winning goal during the match, with a repeat of the match set to occur now 41 years later.

If you’re a betting man, maybe it’s time to lump on Andy Robertson and see if history can repeat itself once again.

One fan who attended the game in the 1980s has dug out a flag that was purchased for the initial game and is taking it with him to our next final.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Tom Jones said: “The flag’s been in the loft all these years, I thought I should dig it out and I’m so happy I can take it back after all these years”.

Fingers crossed the result is the same again, if not a bit more comfortable this time!

Taking this back to Paris pity about the flag I know! pic.twitter.com/0r4vVHNz1P — Tommy Jones (@Tommy104R12) May 26, 2022

