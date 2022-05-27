(Image) YouTuber puts on coach for Liverpool fans for £1 each to take them to Paris for the Champions League final

A YouTuber has decided to help Liverpool fans get to Paris by putting on a coach for supporters, at just £1 a ticket.

Simon Wilson, the same man who famously drove his £40 car to Madrid in 2019, wanted to help fellow fans get to the game and in an affordable way.

Setting off from Anfield, the Welshman had a full coach load departing from Liverpool to France and has also provided accommodation for the travellers.

There’s no return trip on offer but it’s still an amazing gesture from the man who is famous for travelling around the world on a tight budget.

There’s so many fans with and without tickets making the pilgrimage and going to enjoy their weekend with fellow Reds in the (hopefully) sun.

Whatever the score, we’re going to take over the French capital and have a great time supporting Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can see the picture of the coach via @simonjwils on Twitter:

All aboard the £1 bus 🚌 Next stop Paris 🇫🇷🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZCTeFp5OSl — Simon Wilson (@simonjwils) May 26, 2022

